Baseball and great deals: find the best promo codes for the MLB playoffs

MLB playoffs preview

Take the Mets to win it all

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros are the favorites to wind up in the World Series, but look to the NL East for the best value.

Enter the New York Mets.

The Mets come into the postseason as a wild-card team even though they don’t really have the profile of one. New York was one of four MLB teams to win 100 games, finishing the regular season at 101-61 and it hardly got there by accident.

Most major sportsbooks give the Mets the fifth-best odds to win the World Series and I think there’s great value to take them to win the championship. FanDuel has the best odds for New York to win it all at +950, followed by Caesars at +800, and BetMGM at +700.

The Mets’ incredible pitching staff gives them a legitimate shot to take home the trophy. Max Scherzer, Jacob DeGrom, Chris Bassitt should give hitters fits, and Edwin Diaz has the stuff to consistently close games out.

New York is not some one-dimensional team, either. Second baseman Jeff McNeil hit .326 to win the NL batting title, Pete Alonso launched 40 home runs, and Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo each had a WAR of at least 5.0.

Even though the Mets have to play in the wild-card round, they have the pieces to realistically hang another banner.