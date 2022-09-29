Best Promo Codes for Thursday Night Football

Boston.com readers have a wide variety of impressive promo codes available for them at multiple reputable sportsbooks. In this article, you’ll find incredible promo codes for huge bonuses, and some betting ideas for Thursday Night Football.

1. Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code BOSTONFULL

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code BOSTONFULL is still the best one on the market. This code allows new customers to get a risk-free first bet of up to $1,250. Does it get any better than that? This means if your first bet loses, you’ll get your money back in free bets.

Click the button below to claim your bonus:

2. FanDuel Sportsbook No Sweat First Bet

With FanDuel Sportsbook’s No Sweat First Bet bonus, new customers get a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 on one of the best sports betting sites in the world. It’s hard to turn that down.

Click the button below to claim your bonus:

3. BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code BOSMAXMGM

BetMGM is one of the biggest sportsbooks in the world, and with promo code BOSMAXMGM, new users can get a risk-free bet of up to $1,000.

Click the button below to claim your bonus:

Thursday Night Football Preview

Dolphins @ Bengals

This is as entertaining of a Thursday Night Football game as you’ll find. Joe Burrow vs. Tua Tagovailoa (*assuming Tagovailoa plays).

*As of the time of writing this, Tagovailoa is listed as questionable, but a final decision should be coming soon.

The Dolphins are an early season success story. They’re 3-0 and their young quarterback looks incredible. The Bengals have struggled a little to start the season after making it to the Super Bowl last year, but things are starting to trend upward.

Thursday Night Football Best Bets

Deciding to use the bonuses that these promo codes offer you is one thing, but deciding how to use them is a different thing. Here are some of my best bets for Thursday Night Football.

Caesars

If you’re looking to get into the weeds a little bit, look no further than the outcome of Cincinnati’s first drive. Caesars has some great odds for first-drive outcomes.

If you think Cincinnati will attempt a field goal on their first drive, you can get that at +410. Pretty good, right?

FanDuel

FanDuel Sportsbook has Raheem Mostert at +240 to score a touchdown on Thursday night. Mostert is yet to break into the end zone this season, but I think Thursday will be the day that changes. The odds are pretty nice here.

BetMGM

This season, the unders for total points have been crushing — especially in prime time. Why not assume it’ll take a little bit of time for both of these offenses to get settled this week? The Bengals have looked average at best, and the Dolphins will either be playing with a banged up Tagovailoa or Teddy Bridgewater.

BetMGM has the first half total points set at 23.5 (-105 odds). This is my favorite bet of the night.