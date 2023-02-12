Betfred Sports promo code BOSTON: get access to large bonus

Boston.com users can access a great bonus with the Betfred Sports promo code BOSTON. New players wager $50 to earn up to $1,111 in Fred Bets. Fred Bets is Betfred’s version of free bets.

Bettors immediately earn $111 in Fred Bets after their $50 bet. From there, they can earn a 50% weekly refund for the following five weeks up to $200.

New players need to make a $50 wager to get up to $1,111 in Fred Bets. They won’t have access unless they use the Betfred Sports promo code BOSTON.

February sports betting events

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak 2/04 NHL All-Star Weekend 2/04-2/05 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum 2/05 NFL Pro Bowl 2/05 Super Bowl LVII 2/12 NBA All-Star Weekend 2/17-2/19 NHL Stadium Series 2/18 UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen 2/18 Daytona 500 2/19 UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs. Spann 2/25 Pala Casino 400 (NASCAR Cup Series) 2/26

States that offer Betfred Sports

Betfred has been a popular betting product in the UK since the 1960s. They recently expanded to the US with their sportsbook. Its experience in the UK should help build its presence in the US.

Betfred Sports Arizona

Sportsbook ✔️ Casino X

Betfred Sports joined the Grand Canyon State in March 2022. Arizona offers a mobile and desktop version, but its partnership with Betfred began with its retail location.

Arizona residents can visit the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort to wager on Betfred Sports in person. Unfortunately, Arizona law prevents wagering on college player props.

Betfred Sports Colorado

Sportsbook ✔️ Casino X

Colorado partnered with Saratoga Casino in Black Hawk to launch Betfred Sports in September 2020.

Their sportsbook experience mirrors Arizona in that they outlaw wagering on college player props. Colorado users should continue to use Betfred as one of their top options.

Betfred Sports Iowa

Sportsbook ✔️ Casino X

Betfred Sports’ foray into the United States began in Iowa in July 2020. There was a brief period where Betfred paused operators in Iowa, but they’ve been online since June 2022.

Betfred Sports has a partnership with Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in Larchwood. Iowa residents can visit the location or use Betfred’s mobile app.

Betfred Sports Ohio

Sportsbook ✔️ Casino X

Ohio launched online sports betting on January 1, 2023. Betfred Sports was in service on the same day thanks to a multi-year partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Buckeye State doesn’t have a retail location, but players can input the Betfred Sports promo code on the desktop or mobile app.

Betfred Sports Virginia

Sportsbook ✔️ Casino X

Online sports betting launched in Virginia in January 2021, but it took two years for the state to launch Betfred Sports.

Betfred Sports formed a partnership with Loudoun United FC, a team in the United League Soccer Championship. That got the ball rolling and led to the sportsbook launching in the Old Dominion State.

Who will offer Betfred Sports in the future?

Betfred Sports has steadily grown since launching in 2020. Which states could offer the Betfred Sports promo code in the future? Let’s take a look.

Nevada – In February 2023, Betfred Sports will accept bets at the Mohegan Casino at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas. Nevada has yet to allow desktop or mobile betting.

Pennsylvania – PA is unique from other states offering Betfred Sports. Their desktop version, mobile app, and retail location operate under Wind Creek Casino. Because of that, they don’t offer the Betfred Sports promo code.

Massachusetts – Online sports betting in MA is expected to launch on March 10. Betfred Sports hasn’t been announced as an MA sportsbook, but it could be available in the coming months.

App review of Betfred Sports

Download size Varies by state Mobile live streaming No App-only offers No iOS available Yes App Store rating Varies by state Android available Yes Google Play Store rating Varies by state

Betfred Sports doesn’t have a universal app. Instead, they offer an app exclusive to each state. Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Ohio, and Virginia offer an app for Betfred Sports.

The Betfred Sports app features a variety of sports, betting types, daily boosts, same game parlays, and much more.

FAQs for Betfred Sports

What is the Betfred Sports promo code for new customers?

New customers need to use the Betfred Sports promo code BOSTON to access the signup bonus. From there, they can bet $50 to earn up to $1,111 in Fred Bets.

How does the Betfred Sports bonus work?

Players will immediately earn $111 after a $50 deposit. They will earn the remainder of their bonus over the next five weeks.

Betfred Sports allows you to earn up to $200 back per week on your losses. This offer is only available in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Ohio, and Virginia.

Is Betfred Sports legit?

Yes, Betfred Sports is a trusted online sportsbook. Betfred has been providing services in the UK since the 1960s, earning it a high reputation. That has carried over to the US.

Betfred Sports has an operator license and is regulated in each legal state. Players should have no issue with the safety and legality of Betfred Sports.