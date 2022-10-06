BetMGM bonus code BOSMAXMGM gives nice TNF boost

Boston.com readers can take advantage of a great deal from BetMGM by using promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet of up to $1,000.

TNF Week 5 Preview

In a matchup of teams with newly acquired veteran quarterbacks, go with the team whose QB1 is a bit better and a bit younger. Russell Wilson has not looked like his old self in his first four games with Denver, but he has at least been league-average so far, accounting for 980 passing yards and five total touchdowns in the Broncos’ 2-2 start.

Wilson’s counterpart Matt Ryan has not even met those pedestrian marks. The new starter in Indianapolis already has five interceptions and 10 fumbles. Sure, the former MVP has only lost three fumbles so far, but Colts fans can’t be happy with their new QB coughing it up so often.

As a result, Indy enters this matchup at 1-2-1 and has yet to score more than 20 points in a game.

The Broncos’ offense hasn’t been easy on the eyes either, but it did show more signs of life in their 32-23 road loss to the Raiders on Sunday. Denver will be without its best running back with Javonte Williams out for the year with a torn ACL, so Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone will have to lead the Broncos rushing attack.

But like so many NFL games, this will come down to the quarterbacks. Both appear to be in various stages of the washed cycle but Wilson has more talent on the outside and still has the ability to make some magic happen on occasion.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Broncos as 3.5-point favorites, which feels fair considering they’re facing a Colts team with an immobile, turnover-prone quarterback in the high altitude.