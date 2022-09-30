BetMGM Bonus Code BOSMAXMGM: Huge Risk-Free Bet for October 2022

New customers that sign up BetMGM bonus code BOSMAXMGM in October 2022 can claim a risk-free first sports bet of up to $1,000, a 100% casino deposit match up to $1,500 or a $1,000 poker deposit match.

More on the BetMGM bonus code

What is the BetMGM bonus code?

BetMGM Bonus Code BOSMAXMGM BetMGM BetMGM Promo Get a $1,000 risk-free first sports bet BetMGM Promo T&C New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

What is the BetMGM bonus offer?

The special BetMGM bonus code BOSMAXMGM will rewards new players with a huge risk-free first bet of up to $1,000. This means that if your first wager loses then you will receive your stake up to $1,000 back as free bets.

You can then place this free bet on a new event. Should the free bet win, you will keep the winnings as cash you can withdraw.

BetMGM is one of the biggest and best online sports betting sites on the market.

While some rival sportsbooks offer slightly larger risk-free bonuses for new customers, the quality of BetMGM means that this is an offer that needs to be taken advantage of.

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Go to the BetMGM Sportsbook Register your details and read the T&C When prompted, enter the bonus code BOSMAXMGM Choose your payment method, and make your first deposit Place your first bet If your first bet wins, the winnings will appear in your balance If your first wager loses, your free bets will be credited You will then have seven days to use your free bets

FILE – Boston Bruins’ David Krejci is shown during an NHL David Krejci during a Bruins-Flyers game in 2021 – AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File

October sports events at BetMGM

College Football Week 5 10/01 NFL Week 4 10/02 MLB Playoffs Begin 10/07 NHL Season Begins 10/07 College Football Week 6 10/08 NFL Week 5 10/09 MLB NLDS 10/12 College Football Week 7 10/15 NFL Week 6 10/16 NBA Season Begins 10/18 College Football Week 8 10/23 NFL Week 7 10/24 College Football Week 9 10/30 NFL Week 8 10/31

BetMGM promos for existing customers

While the bonus code BOSMAXMGM on BetMGM entitles new players to a huge risk-free $1,000 first sports bet, there are still plenty of promotions and bonuses on offer for existing customers.

MLB One Game Parlay Insurance

If you wager up to a $25 One Game Parlay bet on baseball then you will receive your stake back as a free bet if all legs of the parlay hit but one.

Parlay Plus

The Parlay Plus bonus is one of the best existing promotions for existing players on the market. Once you opt-in from your promotions tab, you will receive up to 40% more in profits from winning parlays with 4-7 legs.

BetMGM Referral Bonuses

A referral bonus allows you to invite a friend to sign up with BetMGM, with both of you getting a bonus once certain requirements are met. Luckily for existing players, BetMGM offers one of the most generous referral bonuses available.

The referral bonuses available offer $50 for use in the sportsbook, or a $50 casino bonus. Once conditions are met by the referred player both will receive their $50 bonus.

In order for the BetMGM referral bonus to be paid the referred player will need to register an account and deposit at least $50 within one month of being invited. Once they have met a 1x wagering requirement within 30 days, both players will receive their bonus.

With the ability to refer up to 20 friends per month, BetMGM offers one of the biggest and best referral programs available from any online sportsbook and casino.

Which states is BetMGM legal in?

BetMGM is one of the most widespread legal sports betting sites in the country, and is available in sixteen states plus Washington, DC. This means that so long as you are located within one of the areas where it is licensed to operate, you can use the BetMGM site or app to place wagers on your favorite sports.

BetMGM Arizona

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X

BetMGM has been available in Arizona since September 2021 thanks to their partnerships with the Arizona Cardinals and Gila River Tribe. There is a full catalogue of sports available, although state laws mean there is no prop betting on college sports.

BetMGM Colorado

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X

Players in Colorado have been able to use BetMGM since its launch in May 2020 in partnership with the Midnight Rose Casino. The only local restrictions are on college sports, where there is no prop betting in the Centennial State.

BetMGM Illinois

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X

The Prairie State is one of the newest for BetMGM, with the service launching in March 2022 partnered alongside the Par-A-Dice Casino. The only restrictions in Illinois is a ban on betting on in-state college teams.

BetMGM Indiana

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X

BetMGM has operated in Indiana since February 2020 thanks to their partnership with the Belterra Casino Resort. Local restrictions mean there are no prop bets on college sports.

BetMGM Iowa

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X

In partnership with Diamond Jo Casinos, BetMGM has operated in the Hawkeye State since 2021. Like other states, Iowa does not allow for prop bets on college sports. Players also cannot use a credit card to play.

BetMGM Kansas

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X

BetMGM is one of the six online sportsbooks that are live and legal in the Sunflower Sate as of September 1, 2022 along with Caesars, FanDuel, Barstool, DraftKings and PointsBet .

BetMGM Louisiana

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X

BetMGM launched in the Pelican state in January 2022 alongside Harrah’s New Orleans. However, players will not be able to place wagers online from nine parishes: Caldwell, Franklin, West Carroll, Catahoula, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, and Winn.

BetMGM Michigan

Sportsbook ✓ Casino ✓

BetMGM added online sports betting alongside its existing MGM Grand Detroit property in January 2021. Players in Michigan can also play casino games and poker online, though there is no prop betting on college athletes.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) makes a catch for a touchdown over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) during first half of an NFL preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) – The Associated Press

BetMGM Mississippi

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X

BetMGM players can place bets online while on the premises of the Gold Stroke Casino Resort. There is also no prop betting on college sports.

BetMGM Nevada

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X

BetMGM has a long history in Nevada thanks to their numerous resort properties. Online players here will need to use the mobile app to place wagers, but then only face light restrictions of no high school sports betting.

BetMGM New Jersey

Sportsbook ✓ Casino ✓

Sports betting has a long history in New Jersey, and the Garden State was one of the first to launch in August 2018. There are some restrictions, though, with players unable to bet on in-state college teams or events, or place prop bets on college athletes.

BetMGM New York

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X

BetMGM’s partnership with the Empire City Casino saw legal sports betting launch in New York in January 2022. BetMGM were even trusted to be one of the first sites launched in the Empire State.

BetMGM Pennsylvania

Sportsbook ✓ Casino ✓

Pennsylvania is a sports-heavy state, and fans finally got the chance to back their own teams with BetMGM in December 2020. This means that fans can now back the likes of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, or Philadelphia 76ers.

BetMGM Tennessee

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X

BetMGM is available online-only in the Volunteer State, meaning there is no partner casino. However a full slate of sports is still available, with the only exceptions being no prop bets on college athletes.

BetMGM Virginia

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X

The BetMGM online sports betting site launched in January 2021, offering a huge selection of sports for Virginia fans to bet on. The only restrictions in Old Dominion are on in-state college teams and prop bets on college players.

BetMGM Washington, DC

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X

The nation’s capital has at National’s Park, home of their Washington Nationals baseball team. In order to play on BetMGM, players will need to be within a two block radius of the stadium.

BetMGM West Virginia

Sportsbook ✓ Casino ✓

BetMGM has a partnership with The Greenbrier, one of the most exclusive clubs in the country. Non-members are still able to place bets in the Mountain State, though, thanks to the great sports betting site and app on offer from BetMGM.

BetMGM Wyoming

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X

BetMGM started offering its market leading services to players in the Equality State in September 2021.

States where BetMGM could soon be legal

BetMGM has a flawless reputation for providing fun and safe online sports betting. This means that it is always in the running to be granted a license when new states join the sports betting revolution.

Here are some of the states who are next expected to legalize online sports betting, and where BetMGM will look to launch.

California – The question to legalize sports betting will be put to voters in November 2022

Maryland – Legal sports betting expected to launch in November 2022.

Ohio – Launching in January 2023, with BetMGM expected to be granted a license

BetMGM Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths Recognizable and trusted brand Live streaming feature Great mobile app Big variety of markets Weaknesses Weak existing customer promotions No fantasy sports

Strengths

Recognizable and Trusted Brand

The BetMGM brand is one of the most well well known and most respected in the entire gaming industry.

With a history dating back to 1969 through their MGM Resorts, the modern BetMGM online sports betting site and app are the product of over fifty years experience.

BetMGM are trusted across sixteen states plus DC to offer safe and legal online sports betting. With so many authorities putting their faith in BetMGM, you can be assured a safe and fair experience when betting on sports.

Live Streaming Feature

BetMGM offers a top live streaming service, allowing players to watch a range of additional games from those broadcast on television.

This is especially good for players who like to bet in-play, as it massively expands the amount of events to watch and play along with.

Great Mobile App

Betting on sports using the BetMGM desktop site is a quick and easy way to wager on your favorite sports, but it requires players to be at home or otherwise near a computer.

Thanks to the convenience of the BetMGM mobile app, though, you can use your same account to place your bets on the go. So long as you are located in an area where the BetMGM mobile app is legal, you can log in, check your promotions, and place your wagers.

Big variety of markets

All top sports betting app will offer odds on the most popular sports such as MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, along with events such as golf, tennis, and UFC. BetMGM, though, go above and beyond.

Playing on BetMGM gives you access to a wide range of international sports, all with a deep selection of lines available. No matter what you want to bet on, BetMGM will have you covered.

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams congratulates Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. – AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Weaknesses

No Fantasy Sports

BetMGM currently does not currently offer daily fantasy sports. Although this could change in the future, it means you will need to open an account with a DFS provider to play.

There is one upside, though: opening an account with a DFS platform will allow you to claim their new customer sign-up bonus.

Weak existing customer promotions

Although the existing customer promotions on BetMGM offer good value, especially their 40% bonus on parlay bets with 4+ legs, there could be more offered.

Regular play is still rewarded, though, with qualifying bets earning points on the MGM Rewards program.

BetMGM Review

BetMGM is undeniably one of the best online sports betting sites available today. With a beautifully designed desktop site and equally impressive app, players are able to quickly and easily navigate to their favorite sports to bet on.

There is a huge selection on offer, too, with all the best action from home available alongside top international events.

Each game has a deep selection of lines too, meaning no matter how you like to bet on an event you’ll find it on BetMGM.

If you like to bet in-play then there is a fantastic live streaming service offered too, which works just as well in the BetMGM sports betting app as the desktop site

Parlay bettors will be especially happy. Along with a 40% profit bonus on parlay bets over four legs, there are also extensive edit and cash out options available.

For players who prefer to put multiple lines on the same event, the Same Game Parlay tool makes placing these complex bets easy.

With a huge selection of sports and lines to pick from, all presented in a beautiful desktop site and website, it is easy to see why BetMGM is seen as a premier sports betting option.

BetMGM App Review

The BetMGM is a faithful recreation of their leading desktop site, enhanced to work best on your phone or tablet. The same selection of top sporting events are available, as are all of the promotions, special bets, and live streaming games you love.

The sports betting app from BetMGM makes betting on the go a quick, fun, and easy experience.

Download Size iOS: 50.5MB | Android: 23MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers No iOS Available Yes App Store Rating 4.8 from 98.8k ratings (October 2022)* Android Available Yes Google Play Store Rating 4.4 from 7.86k ratings (October 2022)*

BetMGM bonus code FAQs

What is the bonus code for BetMGM?



The bonus code for October 2022 at BetMGM is BOSMAXMGM. By using this code when you open your new account, you’ll be gifted a risk-free first bet worth up to $1,000.

How do I use the BetMGM bonus code?



Using the BetMGM bonus code is incredibly simple. When you open your new account with BetMGM, simply input it when prompted.

After you have made a qualifying deposit, your $1,000 risk free first bet will be credited to your account.

What is the best BetMGM bonus code?



The best BetMGM bonus code to use in October 2022 is BOSMAXMGM. By putting in this code when prompted as you register your new BetMGM account, you will unlock the huge risk-free $1,000 first bet offer.

Is the BetMGM promo code legit?



Yes, the BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM is absolutely legit. This code is offered by BetMGM to new players to gift them a risk-free first bet worth $1,000.

To claim this promotion, simply input the bonus code when prompted as you set up your BetMGM account.

What is the BetMGM risk-free bet offer?



The BetMGM bonus code BOSMAXMGM rewards players with a risk-free first sportsbook bet worth up to $1,000. This means that if your first bet loses, then up to $1,000 of your stake is refunded as a free bet.

You then have seven days to place this free bet. Should it win, then you have the winnings paid out in withdrawable cash.

BetMGM Casino bonus code

MGM have a long and storied history offering retail casino resorts, and in 2019 used that wealth of experience to launch their first online casino.

The BetMGM casino is paired with its market leading sportsbook, meaning that in one place you can use the same account to access two of the best online gaming services on offer.

BetMGM Casino Promo Up to $1,000 first deposit match + $25 free bet BetMGM Promo T&C’s 21+. New customers only. NJ, PA, MI, WV only. T&C apply

What do you get with BetMGM Casino Promo Code?

The BetMGM Casino promo code entitles new players to not one, but two huge welcome offers.

The first is a simple $25 free bet simply for registering. This allows experienced players to check out the BetMGM online casino risk free, and newer players to to try online casino gaming without needing to wager their own money.

The second welcome bonus is a first deposit bonus worth up to $1,000. With this, BetMGM will match your first deposit into the online casino 100% up to $1,000. While some other sites may offer a higher initial match, BetMGM has the big advantage of a lower wagering requirement.

Matched deposit bonuses typically need to be wagered several times over before they can be withdrawn as winnings. At BetMGM this rollover is just 15x, meaning you only have to wager your matched deposit fifteen times before it can be withdrawn as winnings.

BetMGM Casino Games

Slots

The BetMGM casino has one of the biggest selection of slots available today, with over 1,000 available to play day or night. This huge range of slots contains everything from regular slots, classics, and Slingo, to Megaways.

Thanks to the popularity of the BetMGM Casino, there are also a large number of jackpot slots available for players with huge totals available to win.

Table Games

There are over 70 table games to play online at the BetMGM casino, including multiple variations of casino favorites such as blackjack and roulette.

The BetMGM casino also offers a fantastic selection of more specialist table games, with baccarat, and casino poker also well represented. This big selection of games is definitely similar to what is to be found at other top online casino sites.

Live Casino

BetMGM have put significant work into expanding their live casino in recent months, and the result is that players now have a much better selection of games from numerous top providers.

There are regular blackjack, roulette, and baccarat tables on offer, along with both Casino Hold’em and Three Card Poker.

BetMGM Casino Review

Slots 4 Live Casino 4 Table Games 5 New Customer Offer Yes App Available ✓

There is no doubt that the BetMGM Casino is one of the best on the market. It shares the same excellent design as its sister BetMGM Sportsbook, and offers the same depth of variety as well.

The stand out feature of the BetMGM Casino is the huge selection of over 1,000 slots, ranging from jackpots and classics to Slingo and Megaways. There are also the popular Lion’s Share jackpot slots, where half the final prize goes to the ultimate winner and the other half is split evenly between qualifying players.

The BetMGM Casino offers a huge selection of table games too, both hosted with software and a live dealer. These include casino favorites such as roulette and blackjack alongside more niche games such as casino poker, pai gow, and baccarat.

There are some weak spots, with classic games such as craps poorly represented and not enough live Variety Games available, but these are very minor issues. All in all the BetMGM Casino is well deserving of its reputation as a top online casino.

BetMGM Casino FAQs

Is BetMGM Casino legit?

Yes, the BetMGM Casino is completely legit. It is a licensed and legal online casino, meaning that you can be assured of fun play and fair outcomes when using it.

To try out the BetMGM Casino, use promo code BOSMAXMGM when registering your account. This will entitle you to a free $25 to try out the games, along with a 100% matched first deposit worth up to $1,000.

What is the minimum deposit at BetMGM Casino?

The minimum deposit at the BetMGM Casino to activate the 100% deposit match sign-up bonus is only $10. However, thanks to the free $25 to try the games out before you need to make a deposit, it is better to wait to decide if you’d like to make a larger initial deposit for the for the 100% matched deposit sum.

What is the promo code for MGM?

The promo code for the BetMGM Casino – which is the name that MGM use for its legal online casino – is BOSMAXMGM. You can enter this when you sign up for your free account.

By using this code, you’re entitled to a free $25 worth of credits to try out the games. You are also then able to get a 100% matched first deposit worth up to $1,000 to use on the site.

How do I get BetMGM promo codes?

You don’t need to do anything special to get a BetMGM promo code, simply enter BOSMAXMGM when you sign up for your BetMGM Casino account.

Using this promo code will entitle you to a $25 free bet, along with a 100% matched first deposit of up to $1,000. This deposit has a low wagering requirement too, only needing to be staked 15x.

BetMGM Poker bonus code

Visiting a poker room is one of the most popular things to do at a casino, however few states are yet to offer widespread real money online poker. Thankfully, BetMGM Poker is licensed to operate in several states where online poker is legal.

Thanks to their sign-up bonus code of BOSMAXMGM, you can hit the tables with a huge matched deposit worth up to $1,000 and up to $75 worth of tournament buy-ins.

BetMGM Poker Promo Up to $1,000 first deposit match + up to $75 tournament play BetMGM Poker Promo T&C’s 21+. New customers only. NJ Only. T&C apply

What do you get with the BetMGM Poker Promo Code?

There are two parts to the BetMGM Poker welcome bonus, the huge matched deposit and the free tournament tickets.

The matched deposit is 100%, meaning that if you deposited the $1,000 you would be eligible for the full $1,000 bonus. This is paid out in increments of 10% of your first deposit whenever you fulfil the wagering requirement.

The tournament tickets on offer are based off of your first time deposit as well. If your first deposit with BetMGM Poker is between $10 and $499 you will receive tickets worth a combined $25, with this going up to $50 for deposits between $500 and $999.

Players who deposit the full $1,000 amount will receive the full catalogue of $75 worth of tournament tickets.

BetMGM Poker Features

Cash Tables

One of the most popular ways to play poker is at cash tables, and BetMGM Poker is perfect for casual players. The cash tables tend to lean more towards Texas Hold’em and low stakes, making it perfect for casual and newer players.

There are high stakes tables for more experienced players, however these are sometimes a little sparse outside of peak hours.

Sit & Go Tables

Sit & Go tables are staples of any poker room, and so are well represented at BetMGM Poker. With these, players buy in and either face each other head-to-head or as a single table tournament.

The rules are similar to tournament poker, with the antes rising with the clock and players eliminated when they are out of chips. Usually, the top two players cash with the bulk of the pot going towards the winner.

There are a huge range of sit & go tables at BetMGM across a range of stakes and rules. Although most focus on heads up play, there are still plenty of six handed tournaments running too.

Multi Table Tournaments

Tournament poker is a firm favourite among many players because of the huge amount of strategy involved. Big fields of players can bring big prizes too, making every hand vitally important.

BetMGM Poker offers a selection of daily tournaments, along with two big weekly events to bring out a crowd.

On Tuesdays there is a $12,000 guaranteed $535 tournament, while Sundays play host to the huge weekly $30,000 guaranteed event.

There is also a Knockout Bounty tournament on Thursdays, with a guaranteed prize pool starting at $7,500.

Poker School

Poker is a fun and engaging game to play, needing players to both have know-how and to trust their gut. However, sometimes it can feel intimidating to step into the world of online poker.

Thanks to the Poker School on BetMGM Poker, you can make sure that you are fully versed in the rules and flow of the game before taking to the real money tables.

BetMGM Poker Review

Range of Tournaments 5/5 Existing Promotions 5/5 New Customer Offer 5/5 App Available? ✓

Online poker has not yet been granted the legislative freedom that sports betting and casinos have. This means that, no matter where you play, it can occasionally be hard to find the action you’re after.

However, when you do find it, you’ll want it to be at the BetMGM Poker tables.

The tournament variety is some of the best, from heads up Sit & Go play to huge money weekly with guaranteed pots worth up to $30,000. There is also a good selection of both Omaha and Texas Hold’em on offer, meaning you can find a game no matter your preferred ruleset.

The cash tables may lean towards the low stake outside of peak hours, but the quality of the BetMGM Poker software still makes them a delight to use. When you find the action you want, you’ll be glad to be playing on these tables.

BetMGM Poker FAQs

What is the BetMGM Poker bonus code?

The BetMGM Poker bonus code is BOSMAXMGM. By using this when you register for your new account you’ll make yourself eligible for the two huge new player bonuses.

The first is a 100% matched deposit bonus up to $1,000, paid out in increments of 10% of your initial deposit. The second is a selection of free tournament entries which can be worth as much as $75.

In which states can I play BetMGM Poker online?

BetMGM Poker is currently only available in a limited number of states. These are New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

Although BetMGM uses world leading software to provide an unbeatable experience for players in these states, current regulations stop them from behind able to expand their services.

Does BetMGM have poker?

Yes, BetMGM has legal online poker in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. If you are located in one of these states then you can use bonus code BOSMAXMGM to sign up with BetMGM Poker and start playing today.

This bonus code will see you get your first deposit matched up to $1,000, along with making you eligible for up to $75 of free tournament entries.

Does BetMGM have Texas Hold ’em?

Yes. Texas Hold ’em rules are by far the most popular in the world of poker, and so a majority of the tables with BetMGM Poker use them. This is the same for cash, Sit & Go, and multi table tournament play.

However, that does not mean there is no variety on offer. Other rule sets are available too, with a good selection of Omaha tables for both cash games and tournaments.