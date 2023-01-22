BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSMAXMGM50: bonus for NFL Sunday

Provided by Vegas Insider logo

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs into the end zone on a touchdown carry during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. AP

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers can use BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSMAXMGM50 for a $50 bonus after your first bet plus an insurance bet up to $1,000. If you’re in Ohio, you can get an insurance bet up to $1,000 using promo code BOSTONOH.

If you’re interested in betting on some Sunday NFL playoff action, sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using exclusive promo code BOSMAXMGM50 for a $50 bonus after your first bet plus an insurance bet up to $1,000.

If you’re in Ohio, use promo code BOSTONOH for an insurance bet up to $1,000.

Sunday NFL playoffs preview

Use BetMGM exclusive bonus for 49ers-Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are set for a matchup between two legendary teams Sunday evening, and it’s sure to be a good one.

Both of these teams have dynamic playmakers and could realistically make Super Bowl runs. But first, they have to get through one another.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Cowboys as 4-point underdogs, and I’m tempted to take the Cowboys. This game feels like it’ll be high-scoring, and one that comes down to the final possession.

With the spread being more than a field-goal’s worth of points, I think betting on the underdog is the way to go — even if you think the 49ers will win the game.

Consider using your BetMGM exclusive bonus to back the Cowboys against the spread.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

