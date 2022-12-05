BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: catch this magnificent Monday Night Football boost

Boston.com readers can take advantage of BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000 ahead of Monday Night Football.

As the last NFL betting opportunity for Week 13, Monday Night Football is a good way to get things back on track before the next week kicks off.

Use BetMGM bonus to back the Saints

This Monday Night Football matchup features a classic divisional rivalry between the Saints and Buccaneers. This year, these are two teams that have struggled.

The Saints are 4-8 and have battled numerous injuries this season. While the Bucs are 5-6 and seem to be playing behind the 8-ball.

The good news for both of these teams is that their division is weak as a whole. Right now, the Bucs are in first place and may need only eight wins to take the division.

Because of that, the Saints still have life. And they should be playing with more desperation and confidence with nothing to lose.

The Bucs have faced heavy scrutiny this season while failing to live up to their hype as a team. They’ve lost four of their past six games, and with the eyes of the nation on them on Monday Night Football, I think they’ll come out a little tight.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Saints as 3.5-point underdogs and I think they’ll cover that. This game should stay within a field goal.