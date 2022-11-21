BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: grab this magnificent Monday Night Football boost

Boston.com readers can take advantage of BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. There’s no better time to do this than Monday for a classic Monday Night Football showdown.

Monday Night Football is a great opportunity to add onto your betting winnings from the weekend. With BetMGM bonus code BOSMAXMGM, you can get a risk-free bet up to $1,000. That’s even better.

Use BetMGM bonus to bet on the 49ers

After an unstable start to the season, the San Francisco 49ers have finally found stability. Jimmy Garappolo is the classic game manager we all know and love.

He doesn’t make the fancy plays, but you know what you’re getting from him.

Their running game is sensational behind lead back Christian McCaffrey and their defense is super solid. The Niners are simply reliable.

The Arizona Cardinals are the exact opposite. When they’re clicking, they look amazing.

Kyler Murray is super talented. DeAndre Hopkins is arguably the best receiver in the game and they can put up points in a hurry.

The problem? They can also look like a complete and utter mess.

Murray is nursing a hamstring injury right now and his status for Monday’s game is up in the air. If he plays, and he’s anything less than 100% healthy, the Cardinals are in trouble.

If he doesn’t play, they’re in trouble. And if he plays and he’s fully healthy, they still might be in trouble.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the 49ers as eight-point favorites. If you bet on them, you’re betting on stability.