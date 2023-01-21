BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: snag this nice NFL Saturday playoff bonus

Boston.com readers can take advantage of BetMGM Sportsbook promo code BOSMAXMGM for an insurance bet up to $1,000. And if you’re in Ohio, you can use promo code BOSTONOH for an insurance bet up to $1,000.

If you’re looking to get in on betting action ahead of the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, sign up with BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for an insurance bet up to $1,000. If you’re in Ohio, sign up with promo code BOSTONOH for an insurance bet up to $1,000.

NFL playoffs Saturday preview

Use BetMGM bonus for Jaguars-Chiefs

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off the upset of the weekend in the wild-card round of the playoffs. They were down 27-0 to the Chargers before going on an unbelievable second-half run to steal a 31-30 win.

Now, they’re set to play the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs in the first game of the divisional round.

It was amazing what the Jaguars did last week. After the horrid first half Trevor Lawrence put together, it was inspiring to watch him pull himself together and lead the team to victory.

But this is where the clock strikes midnight for this Jaguars team.

Jacksonville played well in the second half to spark their comeback, but they also needed lots of help from the Chargers. The Chiefs won’t help them in that same way.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Chiefs at -8.5 on the spread and that number doesn’t quite feel high enough. The Chiefs are coming off a bye week and will be plenty rested.

This is a spot for Patrick Mahomes and Co. to win a game in dominant fashion before the AFC Championship.

Consider using your BetMGM bonus to back the Chiefs. They’re the safe play.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.