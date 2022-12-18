BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: find this super NFL Week 15 Sunday boost

Boston.com readers can take advantage of BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. Make sure to use this bonus before NFL Week 15’s Sunday slate.

The NFL regular season is almost over. With just a few weeks left, make sure to use BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. There’s no better time to use this betting bonus.

NFL Week 15 preview

Use BetMGM bonus for Eagles vs. Bears

The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL and it’s not particularly close. They’re 12-1 and have proved every step of the way that they’re legitimate.

Plus, all they do is get better and better. This is a team that’s peaking at the right time.

The Chicago Bears, on the other hand, were frisky for a few weeks behind Justin Fields’ dynamic rushing attack. However, they’ve now lost six straight games and appear to be focused on acquiring a top draft pick.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Eagles as nine-point favorites on the road in Chicago this week. That’s a big number, but not big enough.

The Eagles have won back to back games by 25 and 26 points, respectively, and both opponents were far better than the Bears are now.

Philly has all the talent necessary to run the ball down your throat for 60 straight minutes and make you pay every time you slip up. Plus, the Bears are a team that slips up a lot.

Philly has won seven games this season by at least nine points, and, after this game, that number should increase to eight. Consider using your BetMGM bonus to bet on the Eagles.