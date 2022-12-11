BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: Find a superb NFL Sunday bonus

Boston.com readers can cash in on BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000 for the NFL Week 14 Sunday slate.

The NFL regular season is nearing its conclusion. The good teams are separating from the bad, and the playoffs are right around the corner.

NFL Week 14 preview

Use BetMGM bonus for Jets-Bills

This game in Buffalo between two AFC East rivals is sure to be a good one. The Bills are a really good team and have one of the most electric players in the game in Josh Allen. They sit at 9-3 on the season and are 4-1 at home.

The Jets, on the other hand, have surprised everyone this season. Thanks to a talented defense and some stellar pieces on offense, the rebuild has finally taken shape.

They’re 7-5 this season and are an impressive 4-2 on the road. If a couple games broke the other way, they could have an even better record right now.

Since replacing Zach Wilson in the starting lineup, Mike White has looked nice at the quarterback position for the Jets. He’s unlocked a passing attack this offense has sorely missed.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Jets as nine-point underdogs. I get it. The Bills are a super talented team and have home field advantage.

But still, nine points? Against a solid Jets team with a great defense?

I love the Jets against the spread in this one. I think it’ll be a close game throughout, and even if the Bills get out to a big lead, nine points is enough points to have a backdoor cover.