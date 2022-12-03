Provided by Vegas Insider logo

BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: find a sweet Saturday boost for college football championship action

Grab this BetMGM bonus for conference title matchups

Kansas State vs. TCU predictions
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) stands at a tunnel exit during team introductions before an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 22, 2022. Duggan’s 41st career start for third-ranked TCU will come in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday, Dec, 3, 2022, with the undefeated Horned Frogs on the brink of making the College Football Playoff. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers can take advantage of BetMGM bonus code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. There’s no better time to use this bonus than college football Saturday.

If you’re hyped up about the college football Saturday slate and want to make some money betting on it, get started with BetMGM Sportsbook promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. It’s the perfect bonus.

College football Saturday preview

Use BetMGM bonus for TCU vs. Kansas State

If you’re a fan of college football, then you know it doesn’t get much better than this Saturday matinee between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats.

TCU has been one of the best college football teams in the country this year. They’re undefeated at a sparkling 12-0 (9-0 in the Big 12) and are in position to make the College Football Playoff.

Kansas State has had a wonderful season in their own right behind star running back Deuce Vaughn. They’re 9-3 and ranked No. 10 in the AP poll. With three losses and the season almost wrapped up, it’s impossible for them to make the College Football Playoff, but they have a good opportunity to play spoiler against a Big 12 rival.

BetMGM Sportsbook has TCU as 2.5-point favorites and I like them to cover. It should be a close game, but TCU simply needs this one more than K-State does.

Consider using your BetMGM bonus to back the Horned Frogs at home in a pivotal game.

Provided by

Vegas Insider

This content was created by a Boston.com partner. The editorial department of Boston.com had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for publishing this content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described within the post.