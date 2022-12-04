BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: grab this sweet Sunday NFL Week 13 boost

Boston.com readers can earn a stellar boost with BetMGM Sportsbook promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

We’re in peak NFL season. The good teams are separating from the bad, and the playoff picture is starting to round into shape.

It's the perfect time for betting. Here's a look at a best bet idea.

NFL Week 13 preview

Use bonus for Vikings vs. Jets

The Vikings and Jets have both amassed nice records thus far in the season despite having some stretches of ugly play. The Vikings are sitting at 9-2 while the Jets are at 7-4.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Vikings as 3-point favorites at home against the Jets this week, and I love the Vikings in this spot.

Minnesota has one of the best home-field advantages in the entire NFL and the Vikings are dominant at that stadium. They still have hopes of catching the Eagles and taking over the No. 1 seed in the NFC, so this is a must-win. It’s also a good opportunity to prove to doubters that this team is for real.

I wouldn’t be shocked if this game came down to the wire, but I trust what the Vikings have over the Jets in that situation. They should win by at least a field goal, and if it’s a field goal exactly, you still get your money back on a push.

This Sunday, back the Vikings.