BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: take your terrific Thursday Night Football bonus

Boston.com readers can take advantage of a great Thursday Night Football bonus with BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

NFL Week 13 starts on Thursday. If you want to get your NFL betting bankroll off to a hot start ahead of the Sunday slate, make sure to use BetMGM bonus BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000 on Thursday Night Football.

Use BetMGM bonus to back the Patriots

This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup is an interesting one between divisional rivals, the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are 8-3 but have looked rocky lately. Josh Allen hasn’t been in MVP form, turning the ball over too much and making questionable decisions, and the Bills are 2-2 in their past four. Their two wins were against two iffy teams — the Browns and the Lions.

The Lions almost pulled the upset, which would’ve made the Bills 1-3 in their past four games and put them in real danger of losing the division.

The Patriots are 6-5 and are coming off a Thanksgiving Day loss in Minnesota. Prior to that game, they had won three straight, including two divisional games over a talented Jets squad.

I think this game could go either way. Maybe the Patriots’ running game fuels a win or maybe Josh Allen carries the Bills.

Either way, getting the home team as 4.5-point underdogs is good value.

Head over to BetMGM Sportsbook and use your bonus to back the Patriots.