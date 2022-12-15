BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: thrive with this Thursday Night Football bonus

Boston.com readers can take advantage of BetMGM Sportsbook’s promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. Thursday Night Football is the perfect time to use this bonus.

Use BetMGM bonus to back the Seahawks

This game is tough to dissect. The San Francisco 49ers are now on their third quarterback of the season in Brock Purdy after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, but it doesn’t seem to have set them back at all.

The Niners are a complete and well-rounded team. Their defense is super solid and they’re a well-oiled machine on offense.

My biggest concern with them is the injury Deebo Samuel suffered on Sunday. He’s arguably their most talented player, and without him, their offense becomes more one-dimensional.

The Seahawks, on the other hand, have been a surprise team this season. They’re 7-6 and are still fighting for a spot in the playoffs despite trading Russell Wilson in the offseason.

Most expected them to be among the worst NFL teams this season, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Seahawks as 3.5-point underdogs at home to the 49ers.

I understand this line. The 49ers are a more balanced team. However, the Seahawks desperately need this win, and the 49ers will be fine if they lose.

With this game being played in Seattle, I think the Seahawks can keep it within a field goal.