Provided by Vegas Insider logo

Ohio sports betting: BetMGM promo code BOSTONOH boasts huge pre-registration bonus

Use this pre-registration bonus with BetMGM Sportsbook

Ohio sports betting
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs out of the pocket against the Tennessee Titansduring the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers in Ohio can sign up now with BetMGM Sportsbook and get a pre-registration bonus as Ohio sports betting launches. If you sign up now using promo code BOSTONOH, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets on launch day.

What’s better than sports betting being legalized in Ohio? Getting a sweet bonus in your account on launch day!

With BetMGM promo code BOSTONOH, you can sign up right now and get a pre-registration bonus of $200 in betting credits on launch day.

Monday Night Football preview

Use BetMGM pre-registration bonus for Bengals-Bills

One of the coolest parts of this Ohio sports betting launch is that there’s a Monday Night Football game on Jan. 2 featuring a team located in Ohio. How great is that?

The Cincinnati Bengals had a tough start to the season. They lost their first two games, and things were looking grim.

Since then, however, they’ve gone 11-2, including winning their past seven games. There’s an argument to be made that they’re the best team in football.

The Buffalo Bills came into the season with sky-high expectations. Josh Allen has been an MVP candidate, and the Bills have (mostly) looked the part of a Super Bowl team.

This is a huge game for the Bengals. The No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs is still up for grabs, and beating the Bills would be a big step in taking over that position.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Bengals at -105 on the moneyline, and I feel confident in that. Consider using your BetMGM pre-registration bonus to back the Bengals in their biggest game of the season.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

Provided by

Vegas Insider

This content was created by a Boston.com partner. The editorial department of Boston.com had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for publishing this content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described within the post.