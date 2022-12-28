BetMGM promo code BOSTONOH: Ohio pre-registration bonus

Boston.com readers in Ohio can take advantage of a pre-registration bonus of $200 in bets when you sign up now with promo code BOSTONOH.

With Ohio sports betting launching on Jan. 1, you can get a sweet $200 bonus bets pre-registration bonus if you sign up now! All you need to do is sign up now and you’ll get $200 in bets on launch day.

BetMGM Jan. 1 slate

Use your pre-registration bonus to bet on the NBA

If you’re looking ahead at Jan. 1 and wondering what you should bet on with your pre-registration boost, have no fear. We have you covered.

BetMGM Sportsbook has a loaded January slate, and Jan. 1 is one of the great sports betting days of the year, including NBA fans.

On Jan. 1, there’s an incredible regular-season matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics. Both of these teams have MVP candidates in Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum, and they could end up meeting in the NBA Finals.

These are two of the elite teams in the league, and betting on them is a great way to add some spice to your viewing experience.

If you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook now and get your pre-registration bonus, consider using it to bet on the Celtics-Nuggets game on Jan. 1 when sports betting goes live in Ohio.