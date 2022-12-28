BetMGM promo code BOSTONOH: Ohio pre-registration bonus

Provided by Vegas Insider logo

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, back, shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Denver. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers in Ohio can take advantage of a pre-registration bonus of $200 in bets when you sign up now with promo code BOSTONOH.

With Ohio sports betting launching on Jan. 1

BetMGM Jan. 1 slate

If you’re looking ahead at Jan. 1 and wondering what you should bet on with your pre-registration boost, have no fear. We have you covered.

BetMGM Sportsbook has a loaded January slate, and Jan. 1 is one of the great sports betting days of the year, including NBA fans.

On Jan. 1, there’s an incredible regular-season matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics. Both of these teams have MVP candidates in Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum, and they could end up meeting in the NBA Finals.

These are two of the elite teams in the league, and betting on them is a great way to add some spice to your viewing experience.

If you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook now and get your pre-registration bonus, consider using it to bet on the Celtics-Nuggets game on Jan. 1 when sports betting goes live in Ohio.

This content was created by a Boston.com partner. The editorial department of Boston.com had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for publishing this content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described within the post.