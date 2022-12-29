Ohio sports betting: grab this BetMGM promo code BOSTONOH for a pre-registration bonus

Boston.com readers in Ohio can sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook now using promo code BOSTONOH for $200 in bets on Ohio sports betting launch day.

If you’re in Ohio and you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook now using promo code BOSTONOH, you’ll get $200 in bets in your account on launch day (Jan. 1). That’s an amazing bonus.

Launch day betting slate

Use pre-registration bonus for a two-team moneyline parlay

Jan. 1 is the day sports betting officially launches in Ohio, and that also happens to be a loaded day of NFL games. Let’s take a look at what a moneyline parlay between two big-time favorites pays out.

The first game we’ll look at is the Detroit Lions taking on the Chicago Bears. The Lions need to win this game to save their underdog story of a season, and they should have no problem doing so.

Their offense is good, their defense is capable. And most importantly, they’re motivated.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Lions at -275 on the moneyline. That makes sense.

The second game we’ll look at is the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Denver Broncos. This one doesn’t require much of an explanation. The Broncos are an absolute mess. The Chiefs are Super Bowl contenders led by Patrick Mahomes and are playing at home. Need I say more?

If we parlay the Chiefs moneyline with the Lions moneyline, BetMGM Sportsbook gives -184 odds. That’s a lot of juice to lay, but it’s worth it here. These two teams are as close to obvious winners as it gets.