BetMGM Sportsbook enhanced promo code BOSMAXMGM50: collect on college basketball bonus

Boston.com readers can use the BetMGM Sportsbook enhanced promo code BOSMAXMGM50 for $50 in bonus bets plus up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.

With college basketball in full swing, it’s the perfect time to start betting. Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using enhanced promo code BOSMAXMGM50 for $50 in bonus bets plus up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.

College basketball best bet

Use BetMGM promo code for ACC basketball

The first game of the day featuring an AP Top 25 team is at noon ET when Virginia hosts Boston College in an ACC battle.

The Cavaliers aren’t as exciting as some of the top college teams in the nation, but they’re just as good. Led by a load of seniors, they play a high-quality, defense-first style of basketball.

And it’s highly effective.

The Cavaliers are 15-3 and have won five straight ACC games, all by at least seven points. Their matchup this week is against a Boston College squad that’s average. Boston College is 10-11 (4-6 in conference), and just simply not good enough to go to Virginia and hang around on the road.

In college basketball, point guard play is one of the most important factors, especially when it comes to covering spreads. Thankfully, the Cavaliers have one of the best point guards in the country in senior Kihei Clark.

Consider using your BetMGM enhanced bonus to back the Virginia Cavaliers on the spread.