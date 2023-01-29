BetMGM enhanced promo code BOSMAXMGM50: Great boost for AFC Championship

Boston.com readers can use BetMGM enhanced promo code BOSMAXMGM50 for a $50 bonus bet plus up to $1,000 back in bonus bets. Take advantage of this bonus now!

AFC Championship preview

Use BetMGM enhanced bonus offer for Bengals-Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off one of the most impressive wins of the entire season, beating the Bills in Buffalo on a snowy evening. Joe Burrow was sensational, outperforming Josh Allen in his own stadium and dominating the Bills to the tune of 27-10.

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have quite the same incredible time in the divisional round. They struggled to beat the Jaguars 27-20 after star QB Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle. Now, they have to play a boiling hot Bengals team.

It’s understandable why the Bengals are road favorites in this one. BetMGM Sportsbook has them as 2.5-point favorites on the spread.

Normally, the Chiefs would be favored because of Mahomes’ star power, but with him limping, it seriously alters his ability to impact the game in a positive way.

Still, my gut says not to bet against Mahomes at home. Even if he’s on one healthy leg, he’s still Mahomes and the Chiefs are still the Chiefs. That’s the argument for betting on Kansas City to cover the spread at home.