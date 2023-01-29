BetMGM enhanced promo code BOSMAXMGM50 provides NFC Championship bonus

Boston.com readers can cash in on enhanced BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM50, which gives a $50 bonus after your first bet plus a $1,000 insurance bet.

If you’re looking to get your betting bankroll going with BetMGM Sportsbook, there’s no better time than now.

With promo code BOSMAXMGM50, new users will get a $50 bonus after placing their first bet plus an insurance bet up to $1,000.

NFC Championship preview

Use enhanced BetMGM bonus to back the Eagles

The NFC is down to its two final teams: the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. This feels right.

These teams have been the best NFC teams all season long, and it’s only right that a Super Bowl berth comes down to this game.

Last weekend, the Eagles were doubted heading into their matchup with the Giants. Lots of bettors were placing a lot of stake in the Giants’ win over the Vikings.

What they forgot to consider is that the Eagles are worlds above the Vikings this season. Thus, the Eagles throttled the Giants in Philly 38-7.

The 49ers, on the other hand, struggled against the Cowboys at home, but ultimately got the job done, coming away with a 19-12 win.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Eagles as 3-point favorites on the spread, and they should cover that handily. I think they’ll win by at least a touchdown. The Niners defense has looked good for most of the season, and looked good against the Cowboys last week.

But this Eagles offense is far more talented than the Cowboys’. This will be a different test for the Niners — one for which I don’t think they’re ready.