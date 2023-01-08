BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSTONDM: find this astounding deposit match

Boston.com readers can claim a sweet deposit match up to $1,000 with BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSTONDM.

This Sunday Night Football game has the potential to be one of the best games of the season. If the Seahawks lose their afternoon game, then the winner of this game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions will make the playoffs.

Even if the Seahawks win, the Packers can still get in with a win. So no matter what, this game will matter.

There’s value on the spread and the moneyline in this game, but for this best bet idea, we’re going to focus on the total points. BetMGM Sportsbook has the total points set at 49, and that number isn’t high enough.

The Lions have one of the more explosive offenses in the NFL and a defense that has a tendency to give up points in a hurry. The Packers, on the other hand, had a tough start getting their offense going at the beginning of the season, but it seems like it’s found its rhythm as of late.

This is all a perfect combination for the over. I love this bet.