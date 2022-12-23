BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSTONDM: take advantage of this classy Christmas bonus

Boston.com readers can take advantage a cool Christmas bonus with BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSTONDM for a deposit match up to $1,000.

If you're looking to deposit some money and get your betting bankroll going on the Christmas Day NFL games, BetMGM Sportsbook has you covered.

NFL Christmas preview

Use BetMGM exclusive bonus for Dolphins vs. Packers

The Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers have had opposite results lately. The Dolphins have lost three straight games and the Packers have won two straight.

Don’t get it twisted, though, the Dolphins are still the better team, and the results should flip this week.

The Dolphins’ past three losses, to the 49ers, Chargers and Bills, were all on the road.

The past two Packers’ wins: the lowly Bears and Rams.

Plus, the Dolphins’ last loss to the Bills is almost more encouraging than any win they’ve had this season. They looked extremely sharp and competed in tough weather, in a brutal stadium, against a talented team.

The Dolphins are for real and the Packers are not.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Dolphins as -200 on the moneyline and -4 on the spread. The spread is where the value is.

The Dolphins should be able to cover by more than a touchdown, and that gives you the best payout. However, if you don’t feel comfortable with the spread, -200 on the moneyline is still a good play with a decent payout.

If you need any extra evidence: Miami is 5-1 at home this season, and Green Bay is 2-5 on the road. Betting on the Dolphins is the safe play.