BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSTONDM: Cool CFP semifinals bonus

The first College Football Playoff game is a 4 p.m. ET kickoff between a Big 10 powerhouse in Michigan and a Big 12 powerhouse in TCU. These teams are ranked Nos. 2 and 3 in the College Football Playoff, respectively, and are both incredibly talented and worthy teams.

However, only one will move on to the College Football Playoff championship.

For our interest, we’re just looking at ways we can make some money. So let’s do that.

BetMGM Sportsbook has TCU as 7.5-point underdogs on the spread, and that number feels too big.

Yes, Michigan is undefeated on the season. And yes, TCU is coming off a tough loss against Kansas State, but these two teams are closer than the spread indicates.

This game is being played in Arizona — much closer to Texas than Michigan. There won’t be a lack of TCU supporters in attendance.

I wouldn’t feel comfortable picking TCU to win outright, but I do like them to cover the 7.5-point spread. Maybe it’s close throughout, or maybe they get a garbage-time score that helps them cover.

Either way, they should be able to finish within eight points of the Wolverines.