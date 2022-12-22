BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSTONDM: pick up this dynamic deposit match

Boston.com readers can use BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSTONDM for a deposit match up to $1,000. That’s a sweet offer that you don’t want to miss!

Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football is the perfect opportunity to get the new NFL week going in your direction. For NFL Week 16, the Thursday Night Football matchup features the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets.

These teams are still in the playoff hunt, but need to start coming away with wins as the season is drawing to a close. The Jags are 6-8 and are coming off a nice win over the Cowboys, while the Jets are 7-7 and coming off a tough loss to the Lions.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Jaguars as -105 on the moneyline, and I think that’s the best bet of the game. Trevor Lawrence is starting to find his groove, and because of that, the Jaguars have won four of their past six games, with their only two losses coming to the Chiefs and Lions — two quality opponents.

With a victory, the Jags will be in good position to potentially win the AFC South thanks to the Titans losing four consecutive games.

This is the most important game of the season for the Jaguars, and they should be able to ride their momentum to a win.