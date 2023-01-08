BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSTONDM: find a delightful deposit match for the Week 18 schedule

Boston.com readers can cash in on a deposit match up to $1,000 with BetMGM Sportsbook promo code BOSTONDM.

If you’re looking for a way to cash in on some NFL action before the playoffs start, use BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSTONDM for a deposit match up to $1,000.

NFL Week 18 preview

Use BetMGM’s exclusive bonus for Lions-Packers

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers both have a shot at sneaking into the playoffs. Both teams are 8-8 and are set to battle it out on Sunday Night Football.

The Packers have slowly started to turn things around, but the Lions remain the most explosive team in this matchup. Unfortunately for the Lions, they need the Seahawks to lose to the Rams in order for them to make the playoffs, which isn’t unreasonable to believe.

If the Seahawks win, I think the Lions will come out playing with house money. Nobody expected them to make the playoffs this season, and beating Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay to do so would be magical.

If the Seahawks win, you can still count on Dan Campbell to have his guys ready to play Sunday night and hoping to close a nice season with a win to keep momentum heading into the offseason.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Lions as 4.5-point underdogs in this game. I like the Lions to win at +180 on the moneyline, but backing them agains the spread would be a wise bet as well.