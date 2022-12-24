BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSTONDM: grab this sweet Saturday bonus

Boston.com readers can use BetMGM Sportsbook’s exclusive promo code BOSTONDM for a deposit match up to $1,000.

BetMGM Sportsbook has a fantastic exclusive offer for Boston.com readers that gives you up to a $1,000 deposit match with promo code BOSTONDM. Here’s a best bet idea.

NFL Saturday slate

Use BetMGM exclusive bonus for Bengals vs. Patriots

Christmas Eve falls on a Saturday this year, and the NFL has given bettors a great gift of 11 fantastic Saturday games. One of my favorite betting opportunities this Saturday is in the Bengals vs. Patriots game.

This game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and it features a team on the rise, the Cincinnati Bengals, and a team on an epic downfall, the New England Patriots.

The Bengals are 10-4 and have won six straight games. They’re peaking at the perfect time, and they’re shaping into a true AFC contender.

The Patriots are 7-7 and have lost three of their past four. They’re also coming off one of the more embarrassing losses in NFL history.

The game was tied, and instead of simply falling down and heading to overtime, Jakobi Meyers tried a lateral pass to Mac Jones. It was intercepted and returned for the game-winning touchdown as time expired. Yikes.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Bengals as 3.5-point favorites on the road in this one, and that number doesn’t feel high enough. Sure, the Patriots have talent, but the Bengals are on a completely different tier.

There’s no reason Joe Burrow and Co. can’t win by a full touchdown.