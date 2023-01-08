BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSTONDM: use this stellar deposit match

Boston.com readers can cash in on an exclusive deposit match up to $1,000 with promo code BOSTONDM. That’s a sweet bonus you don’t want to miss.

NFL Week 18 preview

The Miami Dolphins had a really nice start to the season, but injuries and a lack of proper execution have now threatened to cut their season short. They started 8-3 but are now on a five-game losing streak.

The worst part is they’ll enter a must-win Week 18 likely without their starting QB or backup QB.

The New York Jets are in a slightly different position. They also had a nice start to the season but have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

However, they have a chance to rain on the parade of their division rival. They can close out this season in style.

The Jets’ calling card is their defense and going up against a Dolphins third-string QB makes them an enticing bet. BetMGM Sportsbook has the Jets as -120 on the moneyline, and I think there’s good value there.

