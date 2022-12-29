BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSTONDM: find this terrific Thursday Night Football deposit match

Boston.com readers can take advantage of a Thursday Night Football bonus with BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSTONDM for a deposit match up to $1,000.

The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans both have their eyes on the playoffs, but they’re in different spots currently. The Cowboys are 11-4 and have clinched a playoff berth, while the Titans are 7-8 and face a Week 18 matchup with Jacksonville for the AFC South crown.

While the Cowboys have secured 11 wins, they haven’t always looked impressive. Dak Prescott, especially, has looked shaky at times. The Cowboys haven’t done enough to build any sort of confidence in my betting brain.

The Titans are similar, and losing starting QB Ryan Tannehill certainly doesn’t help. However, they’re still a solid team, led by star RB Derrick Henry (whose game status was still in doubt at the time of this writing) and they certainly should be able to keep this game close.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Titans as 11-point underdogs, and that number is far too high. I’m expecting the Cowboys to win, but they haven’t shown anything recently that makes me believe they’ll be able to blowout this Titans team.