BetMGM exclusive promo code: amazing Monday Night Football boost

Use BetMGM exclusive bonus for the total points

Patriots-Bears is an interesting Monday Night Football matchup. The Pats have outperformed their expectations thus far, looking like a serious candidate for a wild-card spot in the playoffs.

The Bears have won a couple more games than I would’ve guessed, but they’re still incredibly short of becoming a serious NFL team. Their skill position guys aren’t talented enough, and their defense is iffy at best.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the total points for this game set at 39.5. That’s a low number, but I still don’t think these teams will combine for 40 or more points.

The Patriots could win big, but they move the ball relatively slowly on offense, relying on the ground game. I expect they’ll have a lot of long drives. On the other side of the ball, I’m not sure the Bears offense will be able to move the ball at all against the Pats’ defense.

Bill Belichick is as good of a game-planner as anyone, and he’ll find the few things the Bears do well on offense and shut them down. Even if the Patriots get into the end zone a few times, I don’t think the Bears will score enough to hit the over.