BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSMAXMGM: Get a sweet TNF bonus

The Cardinals and the Saints are two teams on the ropes heading into Week 7. Both teams are 2-4 and desperately need to win this game to save their season and keep their playoff hopes alive.

BetMGM has the Saints as 1.5-point underdogs and +100 on the moneyline. If you’re looking for a way to use your new bonus with BetMGM Sportsbook, consider backing the Saints.

It’s not that I love the idea of betting on the Saints, but I really like the idea of betting against the Cardinals right now. Every time they step on the field, they do something incredibly dumb and baffling despite all the talent they have.

Kliff Kingsbury very well may be the next coach fired, and Kyler Murray sometimes looks like a backup and other times looks like an MVP. There’s nothing reliable about the Cardinals right now.

Plus, Hollywood Brown will likely miss some time with a foot injury.

I like the Saints on the moneyline in this one.