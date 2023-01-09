BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSTONDM: Cool CFP championship boost

Boston.com readers can take advantage of an exclusive deposit match up to $1,000 with BetMGM Sportsbook promo code BOSTONDM. Plus, BetMGM Sportsbook is now live in Ohio, so those located within Ohio can sign up now and earn an insurance bet up to $1,000 with promo code BOSTONOH.

CFP championship preview

Use BetMGM bonus to back the Horned Frogs

The TCU Horned Frogs have had a dream season — one that fans will remember forever. They snuck into the CFP after going 13-1 and earning the no. 3 seed. Then, in the CFP semifinals, they had their most impressive performance of the season, upsetting the undefeated Michigan Wolverines 51-45.

Now, they’ll have their toughest test yet. They’ll head to Inglewood, California, and play an undefeated Georgia Bulldogs (14-0) team that has looked dominant for the majority of the season.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Horned Frogs as 12.5-point underdogs on the spread, and that number is too high. Georgia nearly lost in the semifinals to Ohio State, and it seems their luck is running thin. I wouldn’t feel comfortable backing TCU on the moneyline, but the 12.5-point spread is disrespectful to a team that’s earned its spot in the championship.