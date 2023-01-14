BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSTONOH: perfect NFL Saturday playoff boost

Boston.com readers in Ohio can can use their special launch bonus code BOSTONOH for an insurance bet up to $1,000. Also, if you’re located elsewhere, take advantage of BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSTONDM for a deposit match up to $1,000.

NFL Saturday playoff preview

Use BetMGM bonus for Seahawks-49ers

The NFL playoffs are finally here! The first playoff game is a Saturday afternoon matchup featuring two division rivals — the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks have some positive moment heading into the playoffs. They needed to win (and needed a Packers loss) in the final week of the regular season to get in, and that’s exactly what happened. Now, they’re ready for a meeting with a team they know now.

The Niners and Seahawks have played each other twice this season and the Niners won both games relatively handily. However, this one will be different. Beating a team three times in one season is extremely difficult.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Seahawks as 10-point underdogs on the spread. That’s understandable since the Niners have one of the best defenses in the league and they have hopes of a Super Bowl run.

Getting through the first round handily is something people expect. However, I think the Seahawks will be able to keep this one close.

The Seahawks are a smart pick to cover the spread. Even if the Niners jump out to a big lead early, with a 10-point spread, there’s plenty of room for a backdoor cover.