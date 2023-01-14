Provided by
BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSTONOH: perfect NFL Saturday playoff boost
Use this exclusive bonus code for Saturday's NFL playoff games
Boston.com readers in Ohio can can use their special launch bonus code BOSTONOH for an insurance bet up to $1,000. Also, if you’re located elsewhere, take advantage of BetMGM exclusive promo code BOSTONDM for a deposit match up to $1,000.
If you haven’t signed up with BetMGM Sportsbook yet, now is the perfect time with their exclusive offer ahead of the NFL playoffs. With promo code BOSTONDM, you can get a deposit match up to $1,000. And, if you’re in Ohio, use BOSTONOH for an insurance bet up to $1,000.
NFL Saturday playoff preview
Use BetMGM bonus for Seahawks-49ers
The NFL playoffs are finally here! The first playoff game is a Saturday afternoon matchup featuring two division rivals — the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers.
The Seahawks have some positive moment heading into the playoffs. They needed to win (and needed a Packers loss) in the final week of the regular season to get in, and that’s exactly what happened. Now, they’re ready for a meeting with a team they know now.
The Niners and Seahawks have played each other twice this season and the Niners won both games relatively handily. However, this one will be different. Beating a team three times in one season is extremely difficult.
BetMGM Sportsbook has the Seahawks as 10-point underdogs on the spread. That’s understandable since the Niners have one of the best defenses in the league and they have hopes of a Super Bowl run.
Getting through the first round handily is something people expect. However, I think the Seahawks will be able to keep this one close.
The Seahawks are a smart pick to cover the spread. Even if the Niners jump out to a big lead early, with a 10-point spread, there’s plenty of room for a backdoor cover.