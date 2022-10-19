Provided by Vegas Insider logo

BetMGM exclusive promo code gives huge NBA bonus

Snag this special deal before the NBA's Wednesday action

Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) loses the ball out of bounds in front of Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) loses the ball out of bounds in front of Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 3, 2022. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers can take advantage of an exclusive BetMGM promo code for $50 free on sign up, plus a risk-free bet up to $1,000. Make sure to claim this offer before NBA basketball tips off tonight!

Now that NBA basketball is back, there are lots more opportunities for sports betting. Let’s take a look at a best-bet opportunity for your exclusive BetMGM bonus.

NBA Wednesday preview

Use BetMGM exclusive bonus for Pistons-Magic

It’s opening night for a majority of NBA teams. That means everyone has a clean slate and a fresh opportunity for success. The same goes for your bankroll when it comes to NBA betting. Let’s get the season started on the right foot.

At BetMGM Sportsbook, the Pistons are laying 2.5 points tonight at home against the Magic. Both of these teams are young and have a promising future, but the Pistons are better suited for an opening night victory.

Second year stud Cade Cunningham is poised for a breakout season, and the Pistons have a supporting cast more than capable of helping him out.

If you’re looking to get your bankroll going for the NBA season, look no further than using BetMGM’s exclusive offer to back the Pistons.

