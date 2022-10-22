Provided by Vegas Insider logo

BetMGM exclusive promo code: Huge CFB boost available just for signing up

Grab this exclusive deal ahead of College Football Saturday

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates with fans after his team's 49-0 win over Oklahoma in an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers can cash in on a sweet exclusive bonus with BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for $50 free on sign up plus a risk-free bet up to $1,000. If you’re planning on betting on College Football Saturday, make sure to claim this bonus beforehand.

If you’re looking for a perfect way to get going on one of the best sportsbooks in the world, BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM is the way to go.

College Football Saturday preview

Use BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a Texas-UCLA parlay

If you have a risk-free bet to use, you might as well make it have a decent payout. I mean, it’s risk free. Go for it!

With that being said, there are two moneyline plays that I’m interested in for this College Football Saturday slate. The first one is Texas.

The Longhorns are going on the road to play Oklahoma State in what will likely be one of the biggest games of the season for Texas. BetMGM Sportsbook has the Longhorns as 6.5-point favorites. Rather than laying the points, I just want to bet on them to win the game. Let’s throw them in the parlay.

The second team to back is UCLA. They’re also going on the road to take on the Oregon Ducks in what is definitely the biggest game of their season. UCLA is the underdog in this game, which means you’re getting great value on them as arguably the better team.

If you parlay the UCLA and Texas moneylines, BetMGM gives you +292 odds. That’s incredibly enticing and a great way to use the BetMGM exclusive bonus.

This content was created by a Boston.com partner. The editorial department of Boston.com had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for publishing this content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described within the post.