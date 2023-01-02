BetMGM promo code BOSTONOH: find this huge boost for Ohio sports betting

Boston.com readers in Ohio can now use BetMGM promo code BOSTONOH for an insured bet up to $1,000. Ohio sports fans can enjoy wagering on their teams such as the Columbus Blue Jackets of the NHL.

With sports betting legal and live in Ohio, it’s time to start building that betting bankroll. BetMGM promo code BOSTONOH gives you a risk-free bet up to $1,000, which is the perfect boost.

Use BetMGM promo code for Tulane-USC

The 2022 edition of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic features two teams with different histories. The USC Trojans are one of the most storied college football programs in the history of the sport.

The Tulane Green Wave, on the other hand, aren’t exactly known for their football prowess. This is a chance for them to turn that around.

BetMGM Sportsbook has Tulane as 2-point underdogs on the spread, and I love them to cover. USC had their hopes all season long on making the College Football Playoff, and they fell short.

They won’t be excited to play Tulane in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. Rather, this will be one of the biggest games in Tulane sports history. They’ll come out fighting as hard as possible.

Consider using your BetMGM bonus to bet on David defeating Goliath.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER