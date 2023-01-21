BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: take this great NFL Saturday playoff bonus

Boston.com users can claim an insurance bet up to $1,000 at BetMGM Sportsbook with the promo code BOSMAXMGM. Ohio bettors can use the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code BOSTONOH for an insurance bet up to $1,000

Users can start their betting journey with the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code BOSMAXMGM for an insurance bet up to $1,000. The sign up promo code BOSTONOH gives Ohio bettors a 1,000 insurance bet at BetMGM.

NFL playoff preview for Saturday

Grab this BetMGM boost for Giants-Eagles

Saturday night’s divisional round matchup will feature a battle of NFC East foes. The Philadelphia Eagles enjoyed a first-round bye, while the New York Giants scored a narrow win over the Vikings.

Philadelphia has been the class of the NFC all season, finishing with a 14-3 record. Two of their three losses came with Jalen Hurts out of the lineup.

It’s not hard to see why BetMGM Sportsbook has the Eagles as a 7.5-point favorite. They boasted a top-five offense, while holding opponents to 20.2 points per game.

On paper, the Giants don’t look like a playoff team, but they continue to surprise people. New head coach Brian Daboll has Daniel Jones playing like a franchise quarterback.

Jones and Saquon Barkley spearhead a Giants offense led by their run game. If there’s a weakness for the Eagles, it’s their run defense.

The Eagles are a popular Super Bowl pick, but the Giants have enough firepower to keep this game close. Grab the -110 odds for the Giants to cover the 7.5-point spread.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.