BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: take this great NFL Saturday playoff bonus

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, left, talks with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts following an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 22-16. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

By Nick Sterling

NFL playoff preview for Saturday

Saturday night’s divisional round matchup will feature a battle of NFC East foes. The Philadelphia Eagles enjoyed a first-round bye, while the New York Giants scored a narrow win over the Vikings.

Philadelphia has been the class of the NFC all season, finishing with a 14-3 record. Two of their three losses came with Jalen Hurts out of the lineup.

It’s not hard to see why BetMGM Sportsbook has the Eagles as a 7.5-point favorite. They boasted a top-five offense, while holding opponents to 20.2 points per game.

On paper, the Giants don’t look like a playoff team, but they continue to surprise people. New head coach Brian Daboll has Daniel Jones playing like a franchise quarterback.

Jones and Saquon Barkley spearhead a Giants offense led by their run game. If there’s a weakness for the Eagles, it’s their run defense.

The Eagles are a popular Super Bowl pick, but the Giants have enough firepower to keep this game close. Grab the -110 odds for the Giants to cover the 7.5-point spread.

