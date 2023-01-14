BetMGM promo code BOSTONOH: classy college basketball boost

Provided by
Use this BetMGM bonus for college basketball Saturday
Boston.com readers can collect a boost for college basketball Saturday with BetMGM promo code BOSTONOH for an insurance bet up to $1,000. If you’re not in Ohio, you can use promo code BOSMAXMGM for an insurance bet up to $1,000.
Betting on college basketball is one of the most fun activities for a chilly Saturday in the winter. If you’re in Ohio and sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook promo code BOSTONOH, you can get an insurance bet up to $1,000.
If you’re outside of Ohio, sign up using promo code BOSMAXMGM for an insurance bet up to $1,000.
College basketball Saturday preview
Use BetMGM bonus for Wisconsin-Indiana
The Wisconsin Badgers have had a really nice 2022-23 season. They’re 11-4 and are led by two of the best players in the Big Ten, guard Chucky Hepburn and forward Steven Crowl.
Unfortunately for Wisconsin, conference play hasn’t gone well for them. They’re 3-2 against Big Ten teams and have lost their last two games.
The Indiana Hoosiers have also had an interesting 2022-23 season. Led by senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, they started the year with sky-high Final Four expectations, but things haven’t gone as planned.
They’re 10-6, but are 1-4 in conference play and have lost their past three games.
This Saturday afternoon showdown between two powerhouse Big Ten programs is a great opportunity for both teams to snap losing skids and prove they belong.
With this game being played in Indian’s Assembly Hall — one of the toughest places to play in the country — I think Jackson-Davis makes his presence known and helps lead the Hoosiers to a big-time win.
Consider using your BetMGM bonus to back the Hoosiers at home.
