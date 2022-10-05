BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: a nice boost for MLB Wednesday

Boston.com readers can take advantage of an amazing offer with BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM, earning a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

Today is the last day of the 2022 MLB regular season. If you’re looking for one more day of betting on the MLB regular season, use BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a super nice boost.

MLB Wednesday preview

Use BetMGM bonus code to bet on Shohei Ohtani

Today is the final day of the MLB regular season, meaning it’s your last chance to bet on any team or any player that won’t be participating in the playoffs. The most exciting? Generational superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani has been one of the most fun players to bet on over the past two years. He quite literally does as much as humanly possible for his ball club. Today, he’s the starting pitcher for the Angels in Oakland.

The full lineups haven’t been announced at the time of writing this, but knowing Shohei is on the mound is all that matters. He’s 15-8 this season with a 2.35 ERA, and this is his last chance to make a statement before the offseason. I expect him to bring his A-game.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the run line (-1.5) for the Angels set at -115 odds. That’s worth the juice and run you’d be laying. The A’s are one of the worst teams in baseball, and have extremely limited offensive talent. Ohtani should have no problem churning through this A’s roster.

Consider using promo code BOSMAXMGM for a nice way to back the best player in baseball, Shohei Ohtani.