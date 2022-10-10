BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: awesome MNF bonus

Boston.com readers can claim an amazing bonus ahead Monday Night Football with BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

If you’re looking for a way to increase your bankroll during Monday Night Football, use BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for one of the best boosts any major sportsbook offers.

Use promo code BOSMAXMGM to back the offenses

Defenses have been dominating the island games so far in 2022. Total points bettors have been profiting big time if they’ve been betting on the unders. Is Chiefs-Raiders the game that could buck the trend?

Any time Patrick Mahomes is involved in a game, it’s risky to bet the under on total points — no matter what the number is set at.

BetMGM has the total points set at 51. That’s a high number, but it’s not scaring me off. Three of the four Chiefs games this season have hit 51 points, and the Raiders aren’t known for their defense.

This game feels like a classic division rivalry that will end up in a shootout. Derek Carr and Patrick Mahomes will be letting it fly, and the offenses should soar.

If you’re looking for a fun way to get some money in your account, consider betting on these offenses to put up points in prime time.