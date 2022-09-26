BetMGM Promo Code BOSMAXMGM: Big MNF Bonus

Boston.com readers can get an amazing exclusive bonus with BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code BOSMAXMGM. This code gets new customers $50 free on signup as well as an insurance bet of up to $1,000. Does it get any better than that?

Click on the button below and keep reading for a best bet idea.

Click here for the BetMGM Promo Code information for September 2022

Click here for a look at the best sports betting sites

Click here for the best sports betting apps

BetMGM Sportsbook One Game Parlay

The Cowboys are a dysfunctional mess. And with No Dak Prescott, they’re a dysfunctional mess with a hole at the most important position in the game.

BetMGM Sportsbook has an incredible promoted One Game Parlay if you think Saquon Barkley and the Giants are going to deliver on Monday Night Football.

You can get +400 odds on parlaying the Giants moneyline, Barkley to score a TD, and total points to be more than 39.5

All three legs of this parlay are perfectly blended together. If you think the Giants will win, it’s reasonable to believe Saquon Barkley will play a big part in that. He’s been awesome this year, and if he can find the end zone, the Giants will be in good shape. Then, all you need is for the total points to be more than 39.5 points.

With two quirky teams, there’s a high probability for some weird plays. Maybe a special teams collapse, or a defensive touchdown, or both. Either way, these teams should be able to reach 39.5 points. At +400 odds, it’s too good to pass up.