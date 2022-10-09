BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: Boost for NFL Week 5

Boston.com readers can take advantage of an amazing bonus with BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

NFL Week 5 preview

The Dolphins have been in the middle of a concussion controversy for a while now after QB Tua Tagovailoa took multiple scary hits within five days of each other. Tagovailoa is now in the concussion protocol and is going to miss this week’s game against the New York Jets.

The Jets, on the other hand, are coming off a nice win against Pittsburgh. This makes it the perfect time to bet on the Dolphins.

Beating the Steelers doesn’t make me feel any better about the Jets. Pittsburgh is one of the worst teams in the NFL, and the Jets are still the Jets. The Dolphins are coming off a Thursday Night Football loss to the Bengals, meaning their team has had an extended rest ahead of this matchup in New York.

The best part? BetMGM Sportsbook has the Dolphins as 3-point favorites on the road. The Dolphins should win handily, making this my favorite bet of the week.

Yes, it’s a bummer to not have your starting QB, but Teddy Bridgewater isn’t as big of a downgrade from Tua as one might think. You could make an argument that the Dolphins won’t be taking a step back at all for the time being. With all the weapons the Dolphins have on offense and defense, subbing in Bridgewater for Tagovailoa shouldn’t matter this week.

Plus, they don’t call him “Teddy Covers” for no reason. He’s amazing against the spread in his career.