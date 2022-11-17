BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: claim a terrific Thursday Night Football boost

Boston.com readers can take advantage of an amazing bonus with BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

Kick off NFL Week 11 with BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for risk-free bet up to $1,000 for Thursday Night Football. Click on the button above to claim your bonus and keep reading for a best bet idea.

Use BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM to back the Titans

The Tennessee Titans are heading to Green Bay for this Thursday Night Football showdown against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. BetMGM Sportsbook has the Titans as 3-point underdogs, and I’ll be all over that.

The Titans are the classic team that you don’t want to back as favorites, but as underdogs, they’re a nice bet. Behind Derrick Henry, they have a running game that can fuel long drives and keep them hanging around.

If you have to head into Lambeau Field in mid-November, Henry is exactly the guy you want. Plus, the Titans’ Mike Vrabel has put his stamp on this league and is one of the better coaches in football.

The Packers are coming off a weird (but good!) win over the Cowboys and are sitting at 4-6. The Titans are also coming off a weird win, 17-10 over the Broncos.

I don’t love either of these teams, but the Titans are simply better. With them getting three points, backing Tennessee is the right play.