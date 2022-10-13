BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: don’t miss an amazing TNF boost

Boston.com readers can grab an amazing bonus with BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. All you need to do is click the button below and keep reading for a best bet idea.

The Bears and Commanders headline Thursday Night Football this week. It’s an unspectacular matchup between two teams who are mediocre at best. The difference between these two teams is their vision of hope.

Chicago has an intriguing young quarterback in Justin Fields, and they’ve been more impressive this season than most expected. They nearly beat the Vikings in Minneapolis last week, and if they can pull off a win against the Commanders, their record will be an even 3-3.

This season, the Bears are 2-0 at home and 0-3 on the road. Thankfully, this game will be played at Soldier Field.

The Commanders are 1-4 and certainly have talent on the roster, but they’re awfully mistake prone with Carson Wentz as their leader. In an island game on a short week, I don’t trust Wentz at all.

Chicago will have a lively crowd getting them going, and I’d be surprised if they didn’t come away with a win.

BetMGM has the Bears moneyline at -110. This is great value for a team that’s arguably better than the Commanders and playing at home.