BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: find a huge MLB boost

Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Vargas watches his two-run single during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in San Diego. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers can take advantage of an amazing bonus from BetMGM Sportsbook with promo code BOSMAXMGM for an insurance bet up to $1,000.

If you’re looking for an awesome way to bet on the MLB playoffs tonight, make sure to grab BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for insurance up to $1,000.

MLB Wednesday preview

Use promo code BOSMAXMGM for Dodgers-Padres

Kudos to the Padres for pulling off a nice upset and beating the Mets in the first round of the MLB playoffs. That was a nice story, and a fun series to watch. But their new opponent, the Dodgers, aren’t the same team as the Mets. The Dodgers are a machine.

The Dodgers took Game 1 last night at home 5-3. Tonight, it should be more of the same.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Dodgers run line (-1.5) at +110 odds. I love those odds.

The Dodgers aren’t unbeatable by any means, but they’re incredibly deep. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, arguably their two best players, went 0-7 yesterday and the Dodgers still put up five runs. Their offense is unreal, and they can score in a variety of ways.

If you’re looking for a way to use your BetMGM bonus on the MLB playoffs, consider taking the Dodgers run line tonight.

