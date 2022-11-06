Provided by Vegas Insider logo

BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: find this profitable boost for NFL Week 9

Grab this offer ahead of Sunday's NFL Week 9 slate

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes the ball during the first quarter of an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes the ball during the first quarter of an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers can cash in on BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. This is an offer you don’t want to miss.

Betting on NFL Sunday is the best part of the weekend. Before the Week 9 Sunday slate kicks off, make sure to take advantage of BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

NFL Week 9 preview

Use BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for Packers-Lions

The Green Bay Packers have been a disaster this season. After trading away one of the best receiving weapons in the NFL, Davante Adams, their offense has looked stale at best. They’re currently sitting at 3-5 and their season is in jeopardy.

Thankfully for the Packers, the Lions aren’t any better. They’re 1-6 and their defense is an utter mess.

This game is in Detroit, but that’s nothing new for Aaron Rodgers and Co. They’re familiar with this rivalry.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Packers as 3.5-point favorites, but this is a game the Packers need if they want to have a shot at the playoffs. It’s not that I believe in the Packers, it’s that the Lions are just that bad.

The Packers should be able to cover the spread handily.

Provided by

Vegas Insider

This content was created by a Boston.com partner. The editorial department of Boston.com had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for publishing this content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described within the post.