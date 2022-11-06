BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM: find this profitable boost for NFL Week 9

Boston.com readers can cash in on BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. This is an offer you don’t want to miss.

Betting on NFL Sunday is the best part of the weekend. Before the Week 9 Sunday slate kicks off, make sure to take advantage of BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

NFL Week 9 preview

Use BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM for Packers-Lions

The Green Bay Packers have been a disaster this season. After trading away one of the best receiving weapons in the NFL, Davante Adams, their offense has looked stale at best. They’re currently sitting at 3-5 and their season is in jeopardy.

Thankfully for the Packers, the Lions aren’t any better. They’re 1-6 and their defense is an utter mess.

This game is in Detroit, but that’s nothing new for Aaron Rodgers and Co. They’re familiar with this rivalry.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Packers as 3.5-point favorites, but this is a game the Packers need if they want to have a shot at the playoffs. It’s not that I believe in the Packers, it’s that the Lions are just that bad.

The Packers should be able to cover the spread handily.