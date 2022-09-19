BetMGM Promo Code BOSMAXMGM gives MNF bonus

Boston.com readers can earn a nice new customer bonus with BetMGM Promo Code: BOSMAXMGM. Here’s how you can claim a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 on BetMGM along with some analysis for tonight’s Eagles-Vikings game.

Click here for the BetMGM Promo Code information for September 2022

Click here for a look at the best sports betting sites

Click here for the best sports betting apps

This BetMGM Promo Code is a can’t-miss deal. If you’re a new user on BetMGM, you get a chance to place a risk-free wager of up to $1,000 at one of the largest and most reputable betting sites. Plus, it’s Monday, which means you get some great NFL action to bet on. Does it get better than that?

The Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings both got off to nice starts in their respective season-openers. The Eagles looked dominant in Detroit for most of the game, as they held a 38-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter. But in the final period, the Eagles started to look stale and ultimately let the Lions back into the game. Philly still got the win, but it was closer than it should’ve been.

The Vikings were one of the major winners in Week 1 after destroying Aaron Rodgers and Co. in Minneapolis. Third-year playmaker Justin Jefferson put his hat in the ring for the best wide receiver in the world, catching nine balls for over 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Tonight’s Eagles-Vikings matchup is in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field, home of one of the most raucous fanbases in the world. They’ll surely be trying to will their team to a 2-0 start to the season.

BetMGM has the Eagles as 3-point favorites tonight at home. The over/under is set at 49.5 points. There are some interesting ways to use your brand new risk-free bet of up to $1,000

If you want to mix in some fun parlays, BetMGM is one of the best places to do that. They have two different Top One Game Parlay Bets for tonight’s Eagles-Vikings showdown.

You can get a parlay of the Vikings moneyline, Dalvin Cook 75+ yards rushing, and Dalvin Cook to score a touchdown at +375. Or, if you think the Eagles are going to come out on top, you can parlay the Eagles moneyline, Jalen Hurts over 54.5 rushing yards, and A.J. Brown to score a touchdown at +400 odds.