BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM gives boost for NFL Week 4

NFL Week 4 Preview

Use BetMGM promo code BOSMAXMGM to back the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are in a weird place. They could realistically play out this season as one of the worst teams in the NFL and secure a top draft pick in 2023, or they could find their stride and sneak into the playoffs thanks to a relatively weak NFC.

The Falcons are loaded with talent at the skill positions. Cordarrelle Patterson has revitalized his career as a multi-tool weapon for this team. Drake London is one of the best rookies in the game. Kyle Pitts has yet to explode for a breakout game. And Marcus Mariota is one of the more underrated QBs in the league. He’s not an All-Pro, but he’s versatile, skilled and incredibly capable.

The Browns have one of the more talented rosters top to bottom, but are in a weird place, too. I don’t think Jacoby Brissett is any better than Mariota, and their two defensive studs (Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett) are both listed as questionable at the time of writing this.

With this game taking place in Atlanta, I love the Falcons as home underdogs.

The Falcons are at +100 on the moneyline while the Browns are -120.