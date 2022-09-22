Provided by Vegas Insider logo

BetMGM Promo Code BOSMAXMGM gives enormous TNF bonus

Bonus offer provides insurance bet up to $1,000

Fans cheer in the Dawg Pound end zone seats during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland. Nine home teams are underdogs in Week 3. Behind the Dawg Pound, the Cleveland Browns aren’t among them. The Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night to kick off a week featuring more road favorites than home. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers can get their gambling bankroll started in a big way with BetMGM Promo Code BOSMAXMGM. If you’re looking for a risk-free bet up to $1,000 on BetMGM and some ideas for Thursday Night Football betting, look no further.

Looking for a good way to get started with Week 3 of the NFL season? This BetMGM Promo Code is a must-get. If you’re a new customer, your first bet of up to $1,000 can be 100 percent risk free. There’s no better way to get your bankroll going.

Thursday Night Football preview

Steelers @ Browns parlay

On the surface, this Thursday Night Football matchup may come across as a battle between two meager AFC North teams. While that’s not necessarily wrong, there are some awesome betting opportunities to be found in this one.

Similar to a Sunday or Monday night prime time game, Thursday nights are always fun because there’s just one game to focus on. You can pour all of your betting energy into one matchup.

The Browns gave away what should have been a Week 2 win against the New York Jets. It was one of the weirdest endings to an NFL game you’ll see. Cleveland had the game all but locked away, until its defense collapsed and their special teams gave up an onside kick — to the Jets!

If you’re interested in a fun way to use your new BetMGM bonus that you got with promo code BOSMAXMGM, take a look at this One Game Parlay that BetMGM has: Browns moneyline + Nick Chubb to score a touchdown at +145.

That’s a heck of a deal. Nick Chubb has been a touchdown machine so far in this young 2022 season, and if the Browns come away with a victory, you can expect Chubb to be a big part of it.

