BetMGM Promo Code BOSMAXMGM gives huge NFL Week 3 boost

Boston.com readers can get a fantastic bonus with BetMGM Promo Code BOSMAXMGM for a risk-free bet of up to $1,000. Looking to get NFL Week 3 started the right way? Look no further than this BetMGM Promo Code.

Click here for the BetMGM Promo Code information for September 2022

Click here for a look at the best sports betting sites

Click here for the best sports betting apps

BetMGM has one of the biggest and best sportsbooks on the market. If you’re looking to get things rolling during NFL Week 3, claim BetMGM Promo Code BOSMAXMGM for an insurance bet of up to $1,000.

NFL Week 3 Preview

Ride the Ravens with the BetMGM Promo Code

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off of one of the most exciting football games you’ll ever see. Lamar Jackson was sensational, throwing for over 300 yards and three TDs to go along with nearly 120 rushing yards and one TD. He was an absolute menace, but the only thing more disruptive on the field than him was the trio of Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Those three put on a performance for the ages with Tagovailoa throwing for 469 yards and six TDs. Also, 361 of Tua’s 469 yards were to the Hill-Waddle tandem, and so were four of his six touchdowns. That’s the type of performance it took for the Dolphins to overcome Lamar Jackson and Co.

In Week 3, the Ravens head to New England for an early afternoon game against the Patriots. Sure, the Patriots have a history of success, but this isn’t the same Patriots team we’ve grown accustomed to. This team is looking like a candidate for a top draft pick in 2023.

BetMGM has the Ravens has only 3-point favorites, and that feels almost too good to be true. Only it is true!

If you’re looking for a way to use your new BetMGM Promo Code, this Ravens-Patriots game has blowout written all over it.